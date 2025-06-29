How To Tell If Your Bone-In Ham Has Gone Bad

There are some ideal ways to store leftover bone-in ham so that it stays as fresh as possible while you finish it. Obviously the fridge is the best storage solution if you can eat the ham within a reasonable amount of time. Like any other leftover meats, it's best to store the ham in either an airtight glass or plastic container, or wrap it tightly in aluminum foil or plastic wrap. You can store it sliced or whole depending on how you plan to eat it. If you're ham is already sliced, consider including some folded paper towels in your storage container to absorb excess moisture.

When it's wrapped and stored accordingly, the ham should last for three to five days in the fridge. Make sure that the fridge is set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you need some help with how to eat all that ham within five days, we've got some ideas for the best ways to use leftover ham, from soups to quiches and more.

Otherwise, your freezer is the next best option. Wrap the ham in aluminum foil or place it in an air-tight container or vacuum-sealed bag and it should stay fresh for up to two months. For more help on the matter, here's the difference in shelf life between bone-in and boneless ham.