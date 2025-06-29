How To Tell If Your Bone-In Ham Has Gone Bad
A bone-in ham can be turned into many dishes and meals, like with our smoked pineapple ham, but this large cut of meat often results in leftovers. There's certainly nothing wrong with that, especially if you appreciate a ham sandwich, but it can be a lot to eat within a certain time frame for those who don't need to feed a crowd. The last thing you want is to eat ham that's gone bad, so we sought out the surefire signs that the meat is past its prime and should be tossed out (sorry about the waste!).
To skirt potential food poisoning, there are some relatively easy ways to tell that bone-in ham is no good. First, check out the color of the ham for any black, brown, gray, or green spots, which are signs that it's not safe to eat. However, even if you don't see any odd color, that doesn't necessarily mean the bone-in ham isn't bad. Any sliminess on the ham can be another sign of bacteria or spoiled meat, meaning you should probably toss it in the trash. And if you still can't tell if the ham is good enough to eat, sniff the ham. If it smells off at all then don't attempt to eat it.
Tips for storing bone-in ham and how long it will last in the fridge and freezer
There are some ideal ways to store leftover bone-in ham so that it stays as fresh as possible while you finish it. Obviously the fridge is the best storage solution if you can eat the ham within a reasonable amount of time. Like any other leftover meats, it's best to store the ham in either an airtight glass or plastic container, or wrap it tightly in aluminum foil or plastic wrap. You can store it sliced or whole depending on how you plan to eat it. If you're ham is already sliced, consider including some folded paper towels in your storage container to absorb excess moisture.
When it's wrapped and stored accordingly, the ham should last for three to five days in the fridge. Make sure that the fridge is set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you need some help with how to eat all that ham within five days, we've got some ideas for the best ways to use leftover ham, from soups to quiches and more.
Otherwise, your freezer is the next best option. Wrap the ham in aluminum foil or place it in an air-tight container or vacuum-sealed bag and it should stay fresh for up to two months. For more help on the matter, here's the difference in shelf life between bone-in and boneless ham.