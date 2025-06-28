Here's How To Time Your Cooking Schedule When Hosting A Barbecue

It's barbecue season, and you know what that means: Sunshine, green grass, delicious food, and a heck of a lot of stress if you plan to have a crowd over. Cookouts are always a great idea at first – you think of the music blasting from the speaker, the laughter spreading across the garden, the charred steaks, creamy potato salad, and perfectly crunchy corn on the cob. But you never think of the rigid cooking schedule needed to make that vision happen.

We asked renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. Michelle Wallace for her best advice. Per Wallace, the first thing you need to do is try and determine exactly when you want people to begin eating. "My tip for hosting an outdoor barbecue is to work backwards to determine when to start firing up the grill/smoker," says chef Wallace. "Start by deciding what time you want to serve dinner — when will guests take their first bites and when will the main course be ready?"

Charcoal grills can take up to 30 minutes to preheat but gas grills will be ready in about half the time. So, if you want to serve your guests at 6pm and your cooking ribeyes, which take about 10 minutes, start up your grill by at least 5pm to ensure enough time for preheating and cooking — don't forget that you need to rest a lot of grilled meats for the best flavor, so that needs to be accounted for, too.