What Makes A Butter Cookie Different From Other Cookies

Most of us designate types of cookies by flavors and mix-ins like chocolate chips or peanut butter. However, butter cookies stand out from other cookies in a completely different way. We interviewed Jerrelle Guy, author of James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, "Black Girl Baking," and the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality, for her expertise on butter cookies.

While butter cookies share many of the same foundational ingredients as other types of cookies, like butter, flour and sugar, the difference lies more in the proportions of ingredients. According to Guy, "butter cookies are known for their high butter-to-flour ratio and minimal use of leavening agents to create a tender, crisp texture with a rich, clean buttery flavor." Our recipe for old-fashioned butter cookies, for example, uses a ratio of one part sugar, two parts butter and three parts flour. Furthermore, there's no leavening agents whatsoever; our recipe uses eggs, but only the yolks for richness and binding.

"Unlike drop cookies (e.g., chocolate chip, oatmeal cookies), which often include eggs, baking soda, or mix-ins, butter cookies are more about simplicity and precision," she explains. "Their flavor comes almost entirely from the quality of the butter and vanilla, and they rely on precise ratios for structure and mouthfeel." A higher fat ratio equates to a harder, crunchier cookie, and in the case of butter cookies, butter plays the role of texture and flavor agent. The vanilla brings an aromatic complement to butter's richness.