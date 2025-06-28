How Many Peaches Do You Actually Need For A Single Pie?

Baking a peach pie from scratch is one of the best ways to showcase peak-season fruit. However, before you start slicing, it's worth taking the time to get the measurements right. Make note that a standard 9-inch peach pie recipe may call for 2.5 to 3 pounds of sliced peaches — that's about 6 to 8 medium peaches, or roughly 5 to 6 cups of fruit. It's the perfect amount to fill a 9-inch pie pan with just the right balance of juicy filling and structure.

That number can shift slightly, though, depending on a few small details. Larger peaches will naturally give you more fruit per piece, while smaller ones might leave you short. Even the way you cut them — as thick wedges or thin slices — can affect how much fruit fits in the pan and how much it cooks down in the oven. From there, it's just a matter of mixing in the classics: brown sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and a bit of quick-cooking tapioca to help the filling set. It's a simple, reliable formula and a delicious way to put fresh peaches to work.