Make Better Cookies At Home With This Major Ingredient Change

Baking cookies is a fairly simple task on a fundamental level, but there are so many ways you can subtly improve your treats and bring your cookies up to bakery chef levels. To learn more about baking cookies, Tasting Table spoke to Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, and the creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. She suggested adding more vanilla extract to cookies to enhance their flavor.

"Vanilla subtly enhances and rounds out the flavor of cookies," Guy says. "While it may not be the dominant note of the cookie's profile, like salt, it just makes everything taste better, and you can always taste when it's been left out." In addition, vanilla adds a pleasant aroma to cookies, which is quite important when it comes to taste.

Because of this, Guy likes to use more vanilla than the recipe calls for. "Usually if you double the amount of vanilla it will make the vanilla note more pronounced and aromatic and even give the cookies a more artisan bakery taste," she reasons. Since vanilla is a flavor enhancer, a bit more vanilla won't typically overpower the taste of a cookie; instead, it brings out whatever other flavors are in the cookie (such as chocolate in chocolate chip cookies).