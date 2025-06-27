Alfredo Sauce 101: The Common Heavy Cream Substitute To Avoid

Sauces can be finicky terrain. When it comes to making a velvety homemade Alfredo sauce, not all dairy elements are created equal. Today's expert tip on nailing a knockout Alfredo comes from Joe Isidori, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur of NYC's Arthur & Sons, who told us that there's one ingredient home cooks should avoid altogether: half-and-half.

"Skip the half-and-half," says Isidori. "It seems like a good compromise, but it often contains stabilizers or gums that can mess with the texture when heated." It's the same reason why heavy cream and half-and-half cannot be used interchangeably to make a successful custard. Alfredo follows a specific formula to make a luscious, structurally-sound sauce, which calls for heavy cream, not half-and-half.

As its name suggests, half-and-half is a mixture of equal parts cream and whole milk, clocking in at 10.5%-18% total milkfat. By comparison, heavy cream boasts a much higher 36-40% milkfat. Still, in reality, the difference between half-and-half and heavy cream can have more to do with commercial processing practices than exact milkfat percentage. "Go with heavy cream, always," says Isidori. "The high fat content is what gives Alfredo that luxurious, velvety texture people expect. It emulsifies beautifully with the butter and cheese, giving you a rich sauce that clings to the pasta without breaking."