Alfredo Sauce 101: The Common Heavy Cream Substitute To Avoid
Sauces can be finicky terrain. When it comes to making a velvety homemade Alfredo sauce, not all dairy elements are created equal. Today's expert tip on nailing a knockout Alfredo comes from Joe Isidori, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur of NYC's Arthur & Sons, who told us that there's one ingredient home cooks should avoid altogether: half-and-half.
"Skip the half-and-half," says Isidori. "It seems like a good compromise, but it often contains stabilizers or gums that can mess with the texture when heated." It's the same reason why heavy cream and half-and-half cannot be used interchangeably to make a successful custard. Alfredo follows a specific formula to make a luscious, structurally-sound sauce, which calls for heavy cream, not half-and-half.
As its name suggests, half-and-half is a mixture of equal parts cream and whole milk, clocking in at 10.5%-18% total milkfat. By comparison, heavy cream boasts a much higher 36-40% milkfat. Still, in reality, the difference between half-and-half and heavy cream can have more to do with commercial processing practices than exact milkfat percentage. "Go with heavy cream, always," says Isidori. "The high fat content is what gives Alfredo that luxurious, velvety texture people expect. It emulsifies beautifully with the butter and cheese, giving you a rich sauce that clings to the pasta without breaking."
Steer clear of half-and-half for the best Alfredo sauce
The whole point of chowing down on a plate of fettuccine Alfredo is (arguably) the luxurious mouthfeel and experience — and, for the richest, creamiest, most luxurious Alfredo, it has to be heavy cream. "Milk's too thin, and half-and-half doesn't hold up the same way when heated," explains Isidori. "Heavy cream's the workhorse here. It gives you body, shine, and that restaurant-level mouthfeel." Traditional Alfredo sauce combines just butter and cheese, but the version that most home cooks make typically includes a splash of liquid dairy. The moisture component helps prevent the pan sauce from scorching, lending ultra-creamy texture alongside. Turn to heavy cream to whip up our easy Alfredo sauce recipe on a busy weeknight, or try out our slower crock pot chicken Alfredo when you have more time.
Don't have any heavy cream on-hand? Skip the liquid dairy component entirely. According to Isidori, "You're better off going full-fat with heavy cream or using just butter and cheese if you're going classic. Half-and-half just doesn't have the richness or stability to deliver a smooth, cohesive sauce." At Isidori's Arthur & Sons restaurant in Manhattan's West Village, the team showcases its creamy Alfredo sauce in dishes like shrimp alla fantasia and classic fettuccine Alfredo with basil.