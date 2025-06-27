What Does '86' Mean In A Kitchen?

If you've never worked in the hospitality industry, you probably don't know what the term "86" means. And even if you have years of restaurant experience, it's likely that you've come across different meanings in different places. One way or another, the meaning of each use of 86 essentially comes down to one word: Nope.

Whether this codeword means "we're out of an item" or "we're out of an ingredient" or even "this patron needs to be escorted from the premises" or "this patron can't be served any longer" — 86 is a refusal for one reason or another.

In kitchens specifically, rather than establishments as a whole, chefs 86 ingredients or items from the menu or point of sale, indicating that it's no longer available. These could be seasonal ingredients, low-quantity specials, or just highly popular favorites that have run out halfway through service. The chefs let the waiting staff know, who pass the information on to customers.