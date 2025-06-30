The Small New Jersey Town Where You'll Find The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World'

The best blueberry recipes must start with quality fruit that allows you to savor the taste of these beloved berries. Though Maine is typically the state most closely associated with blueberries, it's not even one of the top contributors to the U.S. being the country that produces the most blueberries in the world by a landslide. You might be surprised to find that another spot local to the United States has dubbed itself the "Blueberry Capital of the World." While New Jersey is home to a number of the best diners, Italian restaurants, sushi bars, and more, its small city of Hammonton's biggest claim to fame is an enthusiastic celebration of the humble blueberry.

So, what makes Hammonton a prime destination for blueberry aficionados? It's mostly thanks to the New Jersey Pine Barrens, a unique ecosystem that is internationally recognized for its environmental components, including acidic and low-nutrient soils and a humid climate — both of which are optimal for blueberry growth. There are more than 50 farms in the Hammonton area, from which at least 80% of New Jersey's blueberries come, which is certainly a reason to celebrate. The city of Hammonton is positively bursting with delightful blueberry references, including in its "welcome to" sign.