The Small New Jersey Town Where You'll Find The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World'
The best blueberry recipes must start with quality fruit that allows you to savor the taste of these beloved berries. Though Maine is typically the state most closely associated with blueberries, it's not even one of the top contributors to the U.S. being the country that produces the most blueberries in the world by a landslide. You might be surprised to find that another spot local to the United States has dubbed itself the "Blueberry Capital of the World." While New Jersey is home to a number of the best diners, Italian restaurants, sushi bars, and more, its small city of Hammonton's biggest claim to fame is an enthusiastic celebration of the humble blueberry.
So, what makes Hammonton a prime destination for blueberry aficionados? It's mostly thanks to the New Jersey Pine Barrens, a unique ecosystem that is internationally recognized for its environmental components, including acidic and low-nutrient soils and a humid climate — both of which are optimal for blueberry growth. There are more than 50 farms in the Hammonton area, from which at least 80% of New Jersey's blueberries come, which is certainly a reason to celebrate. The city of Hammonton is positively bursting with delightful blueberry references, including in its "welcome to" sign.
A berry good local celebration
For a town with less than 15,000 people in its population, it's easy to see why Hammonton loves its blueberries. Much like the favorite fruit, Hammonton itself is small but mighty and makes a big impact. Imagine how much better a fruit salad is once you've added a portion of blueberries or how you can effortlessly dress up your favorite muffin recipe with a generous handful of fresh berries.
Hammonton's annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival held on the last Sunday of every June is a hit with locals, featuring live musical entertainment, a car show, a blueberry pie eating contest (of course!), and much more. The annual festival is proof of how a little fruit can make a huge difference. Per the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce website, it seems that vendor spots at its festival are highly sought-after.
What's more, the event also hosts an annual Kiwanis pancake breakfast, which is traditionally a fundraiser put on by the club in the name of raising money to help serve its local community. The city of Hammonton certainly shows a lot of pride, not only in its most highly-produced berry, but also for giving back to its residents. If you're ever on the East Coast around the summertime and looking for a unique trip that will satisfy your curiosity and your taste buds, checking out Hammonton is a berry good idea.