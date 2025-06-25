Elevate Your Cocktails With Syrup From This Pantry Staple

Liquors for the buzz, bitters for the depth ... and for flavor or sweetness? Most bartenders and mixologists will turn to syrups as the fast-and-easy solution in their cocktails. A few drops of mint syrup can put the "mint" into your julep, and homemade strawberry syrup is the secret to an extra-summery strawberry paloma. But there's one ingredient sitting in your kitchen right now that you probably have never thought could be the key to bringing your cocktail game to the next level. The answer is ... tea.

Sounds odd, doesn't it? But using steeped tea as a liquid base for their homemade syrups instead of plain water is how a lot of bartenders like to do it. This simple switch adds incredible depth to your drinks — you get extra layers of complexity from the tea's natural flavor, plus a gentle astringency as a fun little twist, while still maintaining the sweetness your cocktails need.

For what it can do, tea syrup is incredibly easy to make. It's as simple as brewing your choice of tea, then putting it on the stove and stirring in the sugar. After a couple of minutes of boiling, take it off the heat and allow it to cool. Have a taste of the thick syrup and see how you like it — it's almost a guarantee that you'd love it more than the normal version.