Bobby Flay's Unexpected Baking Strategy For Making The Juiciest Fried Chicken Ever
Homemade fried chicken that's dry and rubbery is a total disappointment, especially when you've spent all that time on seasoning, dredging, and deep frying. But, don't give up on perfecting your recipe just yet! Take the advice of chef Bobby Flay and make the crunchiest and most succulent fried chicken. Just follow his unexpected strategy of brining and partially baking chicken in buttermilk prior to frying.
Brining chicken in buttermilk is a pretty standard practice when making fried chicken as the acid in the buttermilk tenderizes tough protein in the meat, resulting in a juicier texture. Normally, however, pieces of raw chicken are brined, dredged in seasoned flour, and deep fried. Flay, however, lays the brined chicken on a tray and covers it with foil, before baking it three-quarters of the way through — this allows the chicken to steam, so it remains soft and tender. Then, he dredges each piece in a mixture of flour, cornstarch, paprika, granulated onion and garlic, and deep fries the meat. This final fry cooks the meat all the way through and creates a crispy, crackly crust on the outside.
Why bake your brined chicken before deep frying?
Baking your chicken prior to deep frying ensures that the meat has enough time to cook completely and the coating develops the perfect layer of golden color and crunch. Moreover, since the chicken is almost cooked, you'll spend less time standing at the stove and won't have to worry about accidentally undercooking the meat. You can also prep the chicken beforehand and simply finish the frying stage whenever you're ready to eat, getting dinner on the table in record time.
Flay makes his fried chicken with thighs and drumettes as these cuts are juicier and contain more fat than chicken breasts. While you can make fried chicken with breast meat, it's likely that the interior will become dry and lose its succulence as the exterior crisps up. Another secret step that will give you the best fried chicken is to poach your thighs in a buttermilk solution before deep frying it. This method is a useful alternative to par-baking if you haven't got a working oven to bake your drumsticks. For extra flavor, you can also upgrade your fried chicken breading with a dash of MSG. This clever ingredient will impart a super savory flavor and boost the chicken's natural umami even further.