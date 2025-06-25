Bobby Flay's Unexpected Baking Strategy For Making The Juiciest Fried Chicken Ever

Homemade fried chicken that's dry and rubbery is a total disappointment, especially when you've spent all that time on seasoning, dredging, and deep frying. But, don't give up on perfecting your recipe just yet! Take the advice of chef Bobby Flay and make the crunchiest and most succulent fried chicken. Just follow his unexpected strategy of brining and partially baking chicken in buttermilk prior to frying.

Brining chicken in buttermilk is a pretty standard practice when making fried chicken as the acid in the buttermilk tenderizes tough protein in the meat, resulting in a juicier texture. Normally, however, pieces of raw chicken are brined, dredged in seasoned flour, and deep fried. Flay, however, lays the brined chicken on a tray and covers it with foil, before baking it three-quarters of the way through — this allows the chicken to steam, so it remains soft and tender. Then, he dredges each piece in a mixture of flour, cornstarch, paprika, granulated onion and garlic, and deep fries the meat. This final fry cooks the meat all the way through and creates a crispy, crackly crust on the outside.