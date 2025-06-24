This Southern-Inspired Addition Gives Potato Salad Serious Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato salad is a staple of Southern cuisine, especially for summertime cookouts. And while recipes vary, here are the basics: creamy mayo and/or mustard, chopped hard-boiled eggs, and tender chunks of boiled potatoes. From there, the possibilities are endless, but chopped onion and celery are almost always in the mix. Green bell peppers, pickle relish, and pickles are all very common add-ins to every classic Southern potato salad recipe. But one of the absolute best ways Southerners like to give potato salad a bold new twist without losing that traditional charm is to add a little extra spice.

In the South, recipes are often heirlooms—handed down as a unique way to prepare classic recipes. That means any tweaks, especially spicy ones, are made thoughtfully. Folks don't overhaul what works; they enhance it. If the potato salad you grew up with is heavy on sweetness (thanks to sweet relish or sugar), a little heat can help balance it while adding tons of flavor. If your base is tangy or vinegary, spice can add depth. The beauty of potato salad (even store-bought potato salad) is that it starts with a familiar foundation. From there, it's all about personal taste and preference. If you're looking to keep things fresh, try diced jalapeños or serrano peppers for a bright, peppery kick. Start small (up to half a pepper) and remove the seeds for less heat. But if keeping things very Southern is your thing, add the perfect spicy zing with one of these two ingredients.