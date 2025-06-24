What Quality Certification Did Trump Steaks Carry?

Donald Trump has put his name on a lot of things — buildings, casinos, vodka, even a fragrance by Estée Lauder —but one of the most memorable was Trump Steaks. While plenty of president's have specific steak orders, Trump's relationship to his favorite cuts of beef has been well documented and full of controversy. It's his penchant for ordering steaks well done, even juicer cuts like ribeye, that has attracted ridicule from steak lovers. But the personal tastes of the 47th (and 45th) president aren't the only steak controversy he's had. There was also the baffling story of his short-lived Trump Steaks brand, which he of course claimed were the best in the world.

Now long gone, it's hard to say how good or bad these steaks actually were, but they did have the benefit of being genuine USDA-grade prime beef. Launched in 2007, the Trump Steaks label also sold burgers and sausages, but the main attraction was the classic luxury cuts like filet mignon and bone-in ribeye. The supplier, an Atlanta-based Sysco subsidiary named Buckland Beef, was a legit source who also supplied many of Trump's hotels and casinos. So while "the world's greatest steaks" was undoubtedly a sales pitch, it's a good bet the prime beef steaks were at least pretty good. But you wouldn't have gotten much of a chance to find out because Trump Steaks only existed for a few months before disappearing.