This Wine-Kissed BBQ Sauce From Oregon Started With Fire-Damaged Grapes

Durant Vineyards, with over 50 years in the wine business, transformed the effects of a natural disaster into liquid gold. Making lemons into lemonade seems mere child's play compared to what Durant was able to render after wildfires ravished its Willamette Valley property in Dayton, Oregon, in 2020. Finding that the year's crop of pinot noir grapes produced too smoky of a profile to be used for wine, owner Paul Durant and culinary director Eric Bartle got their creative juices flowing and found an alternative use: Pinot Noir Barbeque Sauce.

In a 2024 interview with KXL Morning News, Durant called their circumstances "completely uncharted territory" in the wine industry. The 2020 wildfires forced Durant and his culinary team to think outside the box — or, in this case, wine bottle. Bartle discovered the smoke-detectable grapes could be salvaged, albeit not for wine. He recalled the smoky notes in barbeque sauce and discovered that the grapes could take on new life as the base for the savory sauce.

The 800 cases of tainted wine allowed Durant to produce 5,000 bottles of its first limited run barbeque sauce, leaving enough wine for an additional 15,000 to 25,000 bottles. Durant furthered to The Drinks Business that making the sauce "should allow [them] to recover virtually all of the wine production costs." Durant Pinot Noir Barbeque Sauce is available on property at its wine shop, through its website, as well as at other local websites such as Made in Oregon.