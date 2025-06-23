No Wine? No Problem — Here's How To Braise Meat Without It
There is a wide range of liquids to braise meat with, but wine is one that reigns supreme. The drink comes with layers of tasting notes, from dark, juicy berries to woodsy spices and herbs, which easily amplify any dish. If you're opting for wine-free cooking, though, there are other ways to elevate braised meat.
Douglas Keane, Chef and Partner of California wine country-based Cyrus, knows what vino can do to braised meat, but there's another liquid he thinks of first. "The stock is really the most important element," he says. "Wine adds complexity and acid." Stock bolsters the meaty taste of your protein, doubling up on its natural umaminess. It has the most essential qualities your meat needs for a flavorful finish, especially when you have control over its ingredients. Chicken thigh or breast braised with homemade chicken stock takes on a more savory poultry taste, as well as a silkier mouthfeel from the extra collagen.
Stock and wine work in tandem when braising, but Keane says the latter can be replaced with other pantry staples. "The acid can be added later if you don't have wine," he explains, "with fresh citrus, or even vinegar, right before serving." In the last few minutes of cooking, add a splash of something acidic to replicate wine. Red wine vinegar offers the same tart, fruity taste as its namesake, while a squeeze of lemon or lime juice mirrors Pinot Grigio's citrusy notes.
Try these tips for deepening braised meat without wine
Apart from replacing the acidity of wine with a splash of citrus or vinegar, Keane uses other ingredients to round out the flavor of braised meat. "Kimchee is awesome to add to braises, as well as [fermented] black garlic," he says. "Sauerkraut is fun, too." All three ingredients have complex tastes, with kimchee and sauerkraut having a salty, tangy flavor while black garlic's molasses-like savoriness packs a powerful punch.
Black garlic's pungency is perfect for meaty short ribs, while kimchee and sauerkraut make a delicious addition to miso mustard-braised pork butt. Speaking of miso, Keane notes the fermented paste is a go-to ingredient for giving braised meat a mouth-watering effect. "I also like to add Saikyo Miso to braises to heighten the umami level," he explains. A type of white miso, the paste has a sweeter taste than shiro miso, effectively balancing out the meat's savory flavor.
To take things to the next level, Keane makes use of what's already in the braising liquid to elevate the dish further. "Saving the vegetables that were used in the braise and pureeing them back into the jus to thicken the sauce adds a lot of flavor," he says. This works especially well with veggies that have a bolder flavor, like the carrots, onions, and celery in osso buco-style beef shanks. The sweet, peppery taste of the soffritto adds a vegetal taste to the sauce, making the dish more complex.