No Wine? No Problem — Here's How To Braise Meat Without It

There is a wide range of liquids to braise meat with, but wine is one that reigns supreme. The drink comes with layers of tasting notes, from dark, juicy berries to woodsy spices and herbs, which easily amplify any dish. If you're opting for wine-free cooking, though, there are other ways to elevate braised meat.

Douglas Keane, Chef and Partner of California wine country-based Cyrus, knows what vino can do to braised meat, but there's another liquid he thinks of first. "The stock is really the most important element," he says. "Wine adds complexity and acid." Stock bolsters the meaty taste of your protein, doubling up on its natural umaminess. It has the most essential qualities your meat needs for a flavorful finish, especially when you have control over its ingredients. Chicken thigh or breast braised with homemade chicken stock takes on a more savory poultry taste, as well as a silkier mouthfeel from the extra collagen.

Stock and wine work in tandem when braising, but Keane says the latter can be replaced with other pantry staples. "The acid can be added later if you don't have wine," he explains, "with fresh citrus, or even vinegar, right before serving." In the last few minutes of cooking, add a splash of something acidic to replicate wine. Red wine vinegar offers the same tart, fruity taste as its namesake, while a squeeze of lemon or lime juice mirrors Pinot Grigio's citrusy notes.