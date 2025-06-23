Al Dente Can Actually Be Healthier Than Overcooked Pasta. Here's Why

There isn't a complete consensus on how al dente to cook pasta, but there are a few rules of thumb to follow and a few classic pasta-making mistakes to avoid. To start, make sure you're using a big enough pot, with enough water and enough salt added to that water. If you have the wrong pot size or water ratio, your pasta can release more of that starch than you intend, so the setup is important, here. If you are using boxed pasta, the cooking time is there for you — just remember to shave off a minute or two.

Some brands even offer specific al dente cooking times in the directions. If you're using fresh pasta, depending on the noodle shape, the pasta could be done in as little as two minutes. Just make sure that you're adding the pasta to already-boiling water and that you are taste testing your pasta. As mentioned above, you will want to cook the pasta a little less than you typically would. You can tell that your pasta is al dente if, when you bite into your taste test, you see just a bit of white at the center of the noodle.

This indicates that those starches on the inside haven't been released, giving the pasta the "nervous" texture. It is recommended to then drain the pasta and finish cooking it in the sauce (depending on the dish). And others say it pays to cook pasta directly in the sauce because it saves time and minimizes clean-up. No matter which shape of noodle or dish of pasta you enjoy, keep these al dente tips in the back of your mind to make them a little bit healthier.