Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Underrated Kitchen Tool For Beautiful Plating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you care about how your food looks on the plate — whether you're hosting dinner or just cooking for yourself — take a cue from Andrew Zimmern. His go-to for restaurant-style plating isn't a high-end gadget. It's a small, curved knife called a bird's beak, or tourné knife. You've probably seen one tucked in a knife set (like this one on Amazon) and never touched it.

Zimmern says it's the best knife for "fine work in your hand," and he's not wrong. The blade's shape fits ingredients with curves and edges — radishes, citrus, mushrooms, potatoes — and it lets you work directly in your hand. No cutting board. No mess. It's one of those tools that subtly upgrades your whole prep game.

It may look unusual, but it's surprisingly easy to use. If anything, once you get the hang of it, it's hard to go back. From coring apples to making citrus spirals for cocktails, it's more versatile than it looks. Zimmern says knife skills are what make food beautiful, and this knife helps you get there. The precision you get from this knife makes it easier to create clean lines, balanced portions, and elegant garnishes — all things that elevate your plating game.