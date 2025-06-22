The Best Affordable Cut Of Lamb For Home Cooks To Master, According To A Chef

If your home-cooked meals consist primarily of beef, chicken, or fish, then lamb might be a little off the beaten path from your usual meals. For home cooks interested in exploring new territory, there are plenty of different cuts of lamb to consider. In the search for more affordable meats, this gamier option could seem out of reach, price-wise, but this actually isn't the case. Tasting Table consulted with expert chef and partner at Geyserville, California's Cyrus Restaurant, Douglas Keane, to get his opinion on the best cut of lamb that you can easily learn to prepare in your home kitchen. Per Keane, "Lamb shank is a great, affordable option" to start with for leveling up your cooking.

The shank is a cut that comes from the leg of a lamb in the area below the knee. When preparing shanks, one per person is a reasonable serving size, particularly when paired with a coordinating side dish of a complementary flavor, such as mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables. Keane advises keeping your seasonings and cooking method simple, recommending "salt, pepper, and a slow braise in stock with mirepoix, mushrooms, and whole garlic cloves." He also adds, "After it's cooked, I like to puree all the ingredients in the stock into a coulis and serve it over the top of the shank."