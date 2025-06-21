There Is A Right Way To Prepare Meats Ahead Of Your Barbecue

Marinating meats with a dry rub in advance of a bussin' barbecue is an awesome way to maximize flavor. However, there's also a little groundwork to cover when it comes to readying your smoker and protecting your meats from drying out before the guests arrive. We spoke to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse who filled us in on the right way to prepare meats ahead of a backyard grilling session.

"Remember, barbecue is always low and slow, so start early enough to give yourself plenty of time to create the best and most memorable product," explains Shoults, who is also owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. "If using a wood-burning smoker or a pellet smoker, once you get the meat to the desired temperature, you can pull it off and wrap it in brown paper. "

Your meats will need to reach an internal temperature of 165-170 degrees Fahrenheit before wrapping it tightly. "Once your meat is wrapped, you can place it back on the smoker at the lowest setting," says Shoults. "The paper will help insulate your meat and keep it nice and moist while you're holding it over for your big party. Meats that work well for this include brisket, which is an all-round favorite and will also take the longest to prepare; pork butts, which work great and are the most forgiving during the cook cycle; and ribs, are also very popular and will require the least amount of time."