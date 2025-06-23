Why Do We Add Worcestershire Sauce To Bloody Marys (And Can You Use It In Other Cocktails)?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The bloody Mary is a classic yet divisive cocktail with a rather debated origin story. The traditional recipe combines vodka with tomato and lemon juice, hot sauce, salt and pepper, celery, and, notably, Worcestershire sauce. Most commonly used for steak and other meats, Worcestershire sauce might seem a strange addition to an alcoholic beverage. However, it's crucial to the bloody Mary's taste, and author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski gave Tasting Table an exclusive interview explaining why.

Stryjewski says, "Worcestershire has a great umami flavor that I think is really important for a good bloody Mary. It adds some much-needed depth to the drink, helping to round it out and blend the other flavors." Without Worcestershire sauce, the tomato and spicy kick of hot sauce might take over the drink, making it unpleasantly strong.

While there are substitutes for Worcestershire sauce, none of them will perfectly replace the ingredient. Some do use fish sauce instead because it replicates the complex umami flavor, but it contains less sugar than Worcestershire, meaning it may not balance the spice of the drink as effectively. If you're looking for a good one to buy, check out our ranked listing of Worcerstershire sauce brands in which the original Lea & Perrins brand came out on top.