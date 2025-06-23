Why Do We Add Worcestershire Sauce To Bloody Marys (And Can You Use It In Other Cocktails)?
The bloody Mary is a classic yet divisive cocktail with a rather debated origin story. The traditional recipe combines vodka with tomato and lemon juice, hot sauce, salt and pepper, celery, and, notably, Worcestershire sauce. Most commonly used for steak and other meats, Worcestershire sauce might seem a strange addition to an alcoholic beverage. However, it's crucial to the bloody Mary's taste, and author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski gave Tasting Table an exclusive interview explaining why.
Stryjewski says, "Worcestershire has a great umami flavor that I think is really important for a good bloody Mary. It adds some much-needed depth to the drink, helping to round it out and blend the other flavors." Without Worcestershire sauce, the tomato and spicy kick of hot sauce might take over the drink, making it unpleasantly strong.
While there are substitutes for Worcestershire sauce, none of them will perfectly replace the ingredient. Some do use fish sauce instead because it replicates the complex umami flavor, but it contains less sugar than Worcestershire, meaning it may not balance the spice of the drink as effectively. If you're looking for a good one to buy, check out our ranked listing of Worcerstershire sauce brands in which the original Lea & Perrins brand came out on top.
Other cocktails to make with Worcestershire sauce
Worcestershire sauce is only traditionally used in bloody Mary cocktails, but this doesn't mean you can't experiment with it in other drinks. While Stryjewski says she has never used it in anything except a bloody Mary, she suggests that "it could potentially work in small quantities in the right savory cocktail."
When adding Worcestershire to a cocktail, you need to keep in mind its properties. As Stryjewski says, "Worcestershire sauce has acidity, salt, and umami flavor. That's a lot to add to a drink, and it all has to work with the other ingredients. Its color and texture also need to blend in well. The sight of a muddy brown drink can negatively set your expectations for how it's going to taste." This is why it works in a bloody Mary; the tomato juice keeps the drink from turning brown, and the cocktail's strong tomato and spice flavors keep the Worcestershire sauce taste from taking over the drink.
With all that in mind, Stryjewski's personal suggestion is to use it in a martini riff. "I love a weird martini, so I'd try incorporating some Worcestershire into a dirty martini variation," she says. A dirty martini typically includes gin, vermouth, and olive juice, and the drink has a savory umami taste that perfectly meets Stryjewski's specifications. In addition, since the olive juice already muddles the clear beverage, the Worcestershire sauce won't cause as much visible discoloration as it might in a regular martini.