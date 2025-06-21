The Perfect Beer And Flour Combination For Extra Crispy Onion Rings

Beer-battered onion rings are an iconic snack for Super Bowl parties and other get-togethers, but they can be enjoyed at just about any other time too. They're simple enough to make; just coat sliced onions in a batter of flour, beer, cornstarch, and seasonings before frying them in oil. However, the simple process means it's all the more crucial to use the best ingredients in your recipe. Tasting Table spoke exclusively with Tini Younger, a chef with over 11 million followers on TikTok, about the best combination of beer and flour to use when cooking onion rings.

Tini, who recently collaborated with Nestlé Carnation on its new Kickin' Jalapeño flavored Evaporated Milk, said that her go-to flour for beer-battered onion rings is rice flour. "I would do rice flour, tapioca flour, add some beer in there, and mix it up and dip it in there," she told Tasting Table. For regular onion rings, Tini typically uses a more classic breading process, but she says that rice flour gives beer battered onion rings welcomed crispiness.

When asked for her beer of choice for the recipe, Tini suggests using a lighter beer and specifically chose Corona. This is a common choice for beer battered onion rings since it ensures that the batter isn't too heavy. Dark beers, on the other hand, can change the flavor of the batter significantly.