The Common Spice You'd Never See In The Queen's Royal Kitchen

The late Queen Elizabeth II ran a tight ship. With some of the world's best chefs at her disposal and strict control over the kitchen at all times, the Queen's personal preferences often dictated what could, and could not be served from the royal kitchen. Case in point: Queen Elizabeth hates garlic, the alluring allium adored around the world, and it was formally banned from any and all royal meals.

Yes, you heard that right. Garlic, while beloved as a flavor base for thousands of dishes, was nowhere to be found in the British monarch's culinary routine. That being said, it's not because of its flavor, but rather its odor. In a 2018 appearance on MasterChef Australia, Camilla, then-duchess of Cornwall, confirmed to one of the show's judges, Gary Mehigan, that "garlic is a no-no" in the royal diet since at formal banquets, there will be lots of chatter (via X). It's understandable, as when speaking with diplomats, world leaders, and esteemed nobility, the last thing you would want is for your breath to smell unpleasant.

Not only is garlic's odor potentially offensive, but it could also cause some embarrassing moments at the dinner table, at least according to one former chef at Buckingham Palace. "The Queen is a wonderful lady, the royal family are wonderful people but they're missing out on garlic because at Buckingham Palace you don't cook with garlic. I suppose, in case you get the royal burp," John Higgins told The National Post in 2016.