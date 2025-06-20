How Nespresso Pods Brew A Cleaner Pour Thanks To One Subtle Engineering Detail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you walk into any store looking for a capsule coffee maker, you'll often be given just two choices: Nespresso or Keurig. Both have fans who have their own reasons to love their choices, but if you're still on the fence, Team Nespresso has one tiny detail that could tip the scale in their favor — if you know about it, that is. Try and crack open a Nespresso Original pod, and you'll find at the bottom of the pod a very thin paper filter. It's a very small detail that seems almost inconsequential, but it's actually thanks to this component that Nespresso can give you a smoother, more balanced extract than competitors.

This paper filter functions quite similarly to a puck screen in a traditional espresso machine. When the machine punches three holes through the bottom of the capsule and injects the high-pressure jets through the pod, the paper filter acts as a "traffic controller" to direct and disperse the power of the jets evenly through the coffee grounds. The result is a significantly "cleaner" extract with far more balanced flavors than if you were to brew from a filterless capsule (ahem, like a Keurig). This small detail makes such a difference that if you pick a Nespresso Vertuo, you'll still find the same paper filter stuck to the bottom of the capsule, such is the importance of this small detail to getting a nice cup of coffee.