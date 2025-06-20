Don't Throw Out Wilted Herbs — Save Them With This Oven Trick
We all know the disappointment of withering wasted herbs, ones freshly picked from gardens or purchased in grocery venues. Somehow, time slips away or menus change, leaving those aromatic earth offerings sadly languishing in your fridge. But we have some good news: Not only do those herbs deserve a second chance, it's fairly easy to give them one. It takes a small bit of time, delivers a big payoff, and requires only a standard household oven and optional parchment paper or foil.
There's nothing mysterious about this process, as it's simply oven-drying herbs for 30 minutes or up to two or four hours, depending on the heartiness or size of individual herb varieties. This removes moisture and essentially halts degradation while preventing the growth of mold, bacteria, and yeast. Organisms that cause spoilage cannot survive without water, so slow-drying fresh herbs in an oven results in shelf-stable dried herbs lasting months in your pantry. Drying herbs in an oven also concentrates the aromatic flavors, bringing extra depth to your cooking. There's a bit or preparation involved, plus some techniques to save time and ensure success. After preparing the little wilted wonders for redemption via oven heat, they will also need some oversight during the process, especially for quick-drying herbs.
Individual herbs need different drying times or techniques
Although your wilted sprigs will work, for peak flavor and essential oils, it's always best to oven-dry the freshest in-season herbs. They will preferably be newly picked or refrigerated for maximum flavor. Start by selecting healthy sprigs and giving them a gentle soak or rinse under cool water to remove any insects, dust, or soil. After cleaning, pat dry with paper towels. To speed things up, consider giving them a whirl in a salad spinner. Next, strip off any discolored or damaged leaves. For tender herbs like basil or mint, remove leaves from their stems. Sturdier, thick-stemmed, brushy herbs like rosemary or thyme can be dried with stems still attached.
Lay the herbs in a single layer on a clean baking sheet, preferably one lined with parchment paper, foil, or a perforated metal insert, sometimes known as a crisping pan tray. Make sure all herbs are sufficiently separated, with no touching of leaves or stems. This allows proper air circulation for even, consistent drying. The last thing you want is to be picking out individual herbs that dry faster than others, potentially starting to burn as their oven-mates catch up.
When oven-drying individual herbs, timing and herb texture or tenderness matter. Hardy herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, and sage generally need one to two hours on a low setting of 170 degress Fahrenheit. Basil and parsley, which hold more moisture, could need two to four oven hours. Smaller-leafed herbs like thyme and oregano may dry in less than an hour. Keep a close eye on them and consider leaving the oven door cracked open for extra air circulation. For all types of herbs, check the progress periodically.
Drying herbs in a different type of oven
Oven baking provides low, slow heat for perfectly dried herbs, but what if you're pressed for time or don't fancy being an oven monitor? That's where a different type of oven comes in handy, one highly likely to reside in any modern kitchen. That would be the microwave, well known for speedy delivery of piping hot foods. But it also works for drying out herbs, providing a quick and endless supply of potent, aromatic, freshly dried flavor for cooking.
Just like with standard ovens, different herb varieties will dry in the microwave at different speeds. But you can generally expect fully dried herbs in two to three minutes — rather than a couple of hours. It may take several attempts to determine what works for various herbs, adjusting power settings and times as needed. Rinse, then pat the leaves and sprigs dry, and spread them out on a microwave-ready plate. Start with 30 seconds on high heat. Continue heating in increments of 15 seconds, flipping occasionally, until moisture dissipates and the herbs are stiff and brittle. Once cooled, crumble them up, store in airtight jars or bottles, and give yourself a satisfying pat on the back. It's also gratifying to rescue wilted vegetables (you can even try this unexpected ingredient for reviving wilted cilantro).