Don't Throw Out Wilted Herbs — Save Them With This Oven Trick

Although your wilted sprigs will work, for peak flavor and essential oils, it's always best to oven-dry the freshest in-season herbs. They will preferably be newly picked or refrigerated for maximum flavor. Start by selecting healthy sprigs and giving them a gentle soak or rinse under cool water to remove any insects, dust, or soil. After cleaning, pat dry with paper towels. To speed things up, consider giving them a whirl in a salad spinner. Next, strip off any discolored or damaged leaves. For tender herbs like basil or mint, remove leaves from their stems. Sturdier, thick-stemmed, brushy herbs like rosemary or thyme can be dried with stems still attached.

Lay the herbs in a single layer on a clean baking sheet, preferably one lined with parchment paper, foil, or a perforated metal insert, sometimes known as a crisping pan tray. Make sure all herbs are sufficiently separated, with no touching of leaves or stems. This allows proper air circulation for even, consistent drying. The last thing you want is to be picking out individual herbs that dry faster than others, potentially starting to burn as their oven-mates catch up.

When oven-drying individual herbs, timing and herb texture or tenderness matter. Hardy herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, and sage generally need one to two hours on a low setting of 170 degress Fahrenheit. Basil and parsley, which hold more moisture, could need two to four oven hours. Smaller-leafed herbs like thyme and oregano may dry in less than an hour. Keep a close eye on them and consider leaving the oven door cracked open for extra air circulation. For all types of herbs, check the progress periodically.