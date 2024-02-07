Powdered Sugar Is The Unexpected Way To Revive Wilted Cilantro

Cilantro is one of the least expensive and most flavorful herbs — and it can spice up any dish from guacamole to a zesty pesto sauce. Unfortunately, it has a short shelf life, wilting after just a few days in the fridge. But there's good news. You can salvage a sad bunch of wilted cilantro with an unexpected dessert staple: powdered sugar!

This simple cilantro revival trick involves stirring a teaspoon of powdered sugar into a jar of cold water until it's dissolved, then placing a bunch of cilantro in it, stems first. You can leave the twisty tie around the stems to keep the cilantro from falling out of the mason jar or receptacle. Then, place the cilantro and sugar water mixture in the fridge. After an overnight stint in the cold, wilted cilantro will perk up, returning to its original freshness. This hack will also extend its shelf life for another day or two.

The idea behind adding sugar to water instead of just using ice or cold water as you would with root vegetables is that sugar water revives herbs by feeding them. Sugar water is a common tool to aid in plant growth or to resurrect plants that wilt after being transplanted. Cilantro may not have its roots, but its stems will still absorb the sugar and water, providing the energy the herb needs to revive itself.