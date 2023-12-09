The Easy Way To Pick Fresh Cilantro Without A Taste Test

Cilantro is truly a jack of all trades. It can be used to liven up guacamole, add cilantro zest to chicken and rice dishes, spice up cocktails, and even round out lime ice cream with some brightness. Historically, it was so revered in ancient Egypt that it was found within the tombs of the highest pharaohs. Ancient Greeks regarded the herb as an aphrodisiac and it was often used in medicine to aid in pain and arthritis. It's even mentioned in the Bible.

With such a bold and cultural history — not to mention an intense flavor profile — we expect this mega-star of an herb to show up and show out when we need it to. However, sometimes we grab a nice-looking bunch from the grocery store only to find it wilting in the fridge within hours. You'll be glad to hear that there's an easy way to pick out the best cilantro from the grocery store just by eyeballing it. For starters, you'll want to examine the leaves and the stem tips.

Look for leaves that are bright green, perky, and just a tad moist with no wilting in sight. The stems, on the other hand, should be free of any bruises or brown discoloration. If you can't find any without brown stems, choose the bunch with the least amount and snip them off when you get home. Also, give the cilantro a sniff. If it smells strong and fragrant with its classic citrusy and fresh notes that some people claim make cilantro taste like soap, it's good to go.