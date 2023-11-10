Add Cilantro To Your Chicken And Rice For A Huge Boost Of Bright Flavor

When should you add fresh cilantro to your pot of chicken and rice? Musgrave suggests using it as a garnish in our original recipe. "It adds a little more flavor and a pop of color when serving," she explains. In fact, the herb's fresh flavors are best when it's raw, so try to use it as a garnish, or stir it into the pot towards the end of the cooking time. If you really want to cook the cilantro into the dish, you'll still benefit from its flavor, but it will be much milder.

However, if you only have dried parsley in the kitchen, don't expect to get the same intense flavor that the fresh alternative provides. And just in case you're wondering how much of the fresh version you'll need, 1/3 cup of chopped cilantro is sufficient, but you can use as little or as much as you want. The rest of the bunch can be stored in your fridge for three to four days or up to a month if you store it in a jar of water.