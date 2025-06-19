The Absolute Worst Time To Try To Hit A Cruise Ship Buffet
One of the best perks of an all-inclusive cruise is the cruise ship buffet. You can eat as much as you want, and there are plenty of options to satisfy even the most picky eaters. However, if you go to the buffet at the wrong time, you'll be dealing with long lines and poor selection instead of the luxury dining experience you signed up for. One of these times includes the moment you step onto the ship.
Tasting Table's Melissa Cabey, who was a cruise ship performer for almost seven years, shared buffet mistakes to avoid and said, "When you board your cruise ship, most of the staterooms won't be ready yet. Since you won't immediately have a place to settle in, most people choose to head straight to the buffet." This means that the buffet will immediately be crowded, and wait times will be long. In addition, once you receive a table, the food will likely be picked over, and you may not get to eat what you want.
If you're hungry when you board the ship, you're better off visiting a bar or the main dining room. These spots won't be as crowded as the buffet, and guests with loyalty status may even have access to special menus. The main dining room is especially good for guests with food allergies, as you can speak to the maître d' about what items will be safe for you to eat.
When and where to eat instead
A better time to visit the buffet is an hour or so after the ship sets sail, when the other guests have gone to their rooms. To learn the other peak dining times of the ship, ask a crew member. Certain cruises attract certain kinds of guests, who will all prefer to eat at different times. In general, though, you'll have better luck eating slightly outside the usual times for each meal. One user on Reddit shared, "Lunch at [1:30 to 2 pm] was pretty good. Dinner time after [7 pm] was great."
Also, keep in mind that the buffet is not your only choice. Guests often stick to the main dining hall and buffet because they believe they are the only free options, but many cruise ships include the cost of dining at on-site pubs or snack bars as well. Cabey suggests not snubbing the specialty restaurants, as "the experience of being served in these restaurants is always top-tier, and the food can end up being some of the best you'll have on the entire ship." For instance, Royal Caribbean features specialty restaurants that specialize in seafood, Italian cuisine, and izakaya-style dishes. To really maximize your dining experience, consider sailing with one of the best cruise ships for dining.