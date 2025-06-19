The Absolute Worst Time To Try To Hit A Cruise Ship Buffet

One of the best perks of an all-inclusive cruise is the cruise ship buffet. You can eat as much as you want, and there are plenty of options to satisfy even the most picky eaters. However, if you go to the buffet at the wrong time, you'll be dealing with long lines and poor selection instead of the luxury dining experience you signed up for. One of these times includes the moment you step onto the ship.

Tasting Table's Melissa Cabey, who was a cruise ship performer for almost seven years, shared buffet mistakes to avoid and said, "When you board your cruise ship, most of the staterooms won't be ready yet. Since you won't immediately have a place to settle in, most people choose to head straight to the buffet." This means that the buffet will immediately be crowded, and wait times will be long. In addition, once you receive a table, the food will likely be picked over, and you may not get to eat what you want.

If you're hungry when you board the ship, you're better off visiting a bar or the main dining room. These spots won't be as crowded as the buffet, and guests with loyalty status may even have access to special menus. The main dining room is especially good for guests with food allergies, as you can speak to the maître d' about what items will be safe for you to eat.