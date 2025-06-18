The Bold Cheese Ina Garten Uses To Level Up Roasted Asparagus

Ina Garten is the comfort food culinary queen. But this home cook icon also has plenty of elevated, dinner-party worthy dishes in her sprawling oeuvre. Today, we're taking directions out of Garten's playbook with one side-dish hack that's as simple as it is effective: Add parmesan to roasted asparagus for savory depth. Oven-roasting asparagus avoids the infamous mushy, stringy, sorely overcooked texture that can befall this veggie with other cooking techniques. To really help that crispy asparagus shine, a sprinkle of parmesan emphasizes its natural savory depth on the palate. Plus, to please picky eaters, a little cheese can make any vegetable more accessible.

The tip comes from a recipe posted on the official Barefoot Contessa website. To make a knockout parm-roasted asparagus, says Garten, simply drizzle olive oil, salt, and pepper over a baking sheet lined with asparagus. After 15 to 20 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven, pull the asparagus out and sprinkle it with a generous pinch of parmesan, baking for one more minute to melt the cheese. That's it. As always, feel free to add as much cheese as you please. According to Garten, ½ cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese is the right amount per 2 ½ pounds of fresh asparagus. Pro tip: Be sure to line your baking sheet with a layer of aluminum foil for easier cleanup later on.