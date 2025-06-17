The Chicken Pot Pie Restaurant You Must Try When You're In Singapore
Arriving in Singapore, it won't be long until you find yourself amidst a vibrant culinary mosaic. Perhaps you'll get lost in the buzzy food experience of Hawker Centers and its boisterous mix of clanking woks and crowded chatter. Here, you can find just about any must-try Singapore foods and drinks, from Hainanese chicken rice and laksa noodles to kaya toast. You're also just as likely to stumble upon restaurants and diners, vividly bursting with life and colored by an elegant ambiance. There are many options to choose from, but we would be remiss not to highlight Chicken Pie Kitchen & Don Signature Crab — an exquisite spot where local warmth and global cuisine intertwine.
This restaurant's origin traces back to another Singaporean household favorite since the early 2000s: Don Pie. This place had built a legacy with its infamous chicken pie, created by the owner, Don Lim, from his prior years of working as an apprentice baker. The brand was sold in 2014, but chef Don Lim has since started a new business and revived that beloved magic with this current restaurant.
Nestled on Tyrwhitt Road, Chicken Pie Kitchen & Don Signature Crab is an intimate 20-seater. With its harmonious use of teal accents, dark wood panels, and cozy lighting, the interior feels both comforting and luxurious. It also features an open kitchen that showcases the chefs' experienced craftsmanship, fresh ingredient usage, and attention to detail, all of which are beautifully reflected in every pastry that arrives at your table.
An exquisite glimpse at Singaporean cuisine
Let's start with the restaurant's signature dish: chicken pie, which is available both in singular servings and whole pies. Dating back to 1983, the 39-year-old recipe has stood the test of time, and for good reasons. The puff pastry crust perfectly balances between fluffy and crumbly, imbued with a buttery scent that instantly draws you in. Underneath it lies the irresistible filling, chock-full of chicken, potatoes, and a hard-boiled egg. It's rich, hearty, and melt-in-your-mouth tender — an unparalleled combination when it comes to chicken pot pie, especially when laced with the oven-baked warmth. And it even comes in a special golden cheese version, which includes the perfect stringy pull with every spoonful.
The restaurant also offers other savory pies, such as black pepper pie, curry pie, and Shepherd's pie for those in search of something even more intense and flavorful. Folks who adore sweet pies will relish in decadent cuts of apple pie, dotted with toasted nuts, raisins, and cinnamon. Popular desserts such as trifle, banana pie, and cheesecake are also available, lovingly baked to perfection.
Beyond the pastry realm, Chicken Pie Kitchen's other specialty is crab and all things seafood. Captured through the lens of Singaporean cuisine, they star in dishes such as bee hoon (Singapore noodles), fried rice, laksa (Southeast Asian coconut noodle soup), and many more. Crab bee hoon soup, the signature dish that pairs Sri Lankan mud crabs with a milky, herbal broth, is highly recommended, dearly loved amongst customers for its aromatic depth and heartwarming essence.