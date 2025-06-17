The Chicken Pot Pie Restaurant You Must Try When You're In Singapore

Arriving in Singapore, it won't be long until you find yourself amidst a vibrant culinary mosaic. Perhaps you'll get lost in the buzzy food experience of Hawker Centers and its boisterous mix of clanking woks and crowded chatter. Here, you can find just about any must-try Singapore foods and drinks, from Hainanese chicken rice and laksa noodles to kaya toast. You're also just as likely to stumble upon restaurants and diners, vividly bursting with life and colored by an elegant ambiance. There are many options to choose from, but we would be remiss not to highlight Chicken Pie Kitchen & Don Signature Crab — an exquisite spot where local warmth and global cuisine intertwine.

This restaurant's origin traces back to another Singaporean household favorite since the early 2000s: Don Pie. This place had built a legacy with its infamous chicken pie, created by the owner, Don Lim, from his prior years of working as an apprentice baker. The brand was sold in 2014, but chef Don Lim has since started a new business and revived that beloved magic with this current restaurant.

Nestled on Tyrwhitt Road, Chicken Pie Kitchen & Don Signature Crab is an intimate 20-seater. With its harmonious use of teal accents, dark wood panels, and cozy lighting, the interior feels both comforting and luxurious. It also features an open kitchen that showcases the chefs' experienced craftsmanship, fresh ingredient usage, and attention to detail, all of which are beautifully reflected in every pastry that arrives at your table.