Do Candy Hearts Grapes Have Seeds? Here's What You Need To Know

Some fruits require a little more work to enjoy than others, since not everything can be as easy as plucking an apple from a tree and taking a bite. Certain fruits, such as pomegranates, require getting your hands a little dirty before enjoying the literal fruits of your labor (though we know a helpful trick for removing pomegranate seeds without a mess). When it comes to Candy Hearts grapes, do you need to worry about removing seeds or cutting out a pit?

No, Candy Hearts grapes are seedless, at least, seedless in the sense that you don't have to pluck or spit remnants into a paper towel. You know how strawberries technically have seeds on the outside, but we eat them anyway? It's the same idea with Candy Hearts grapes in the sense that there are sometimes seeds in the heart of the fruit, but they're so soft and small you'd never notice them. These grapes are classified as "seedless" and sold as such in supermarkets, much like Somerset, Saint Theresa, and certain varieties of Concord grapes.