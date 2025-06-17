Do Candy Hearts Grapes Have Seeds? Here's What You Need To Know
Some fruits require a little more work to enjoy than others, since not everything can be as easy as plucking an apple from a tree and taking a bite. Certain fruits, such as pomegranates, require getting your hands a little dirty before enjoying the literal fruits of your labor (though we know a helpful trick for removing pomegranate seeds without a mess). When it comes to Candy Hearts grapes, do you need to worry about removing seeds or cutting out a pit?
No, Candy Hearts grapes are seedless, at least, seedless in the sense that you don't have to pluck or spit remnants into a paper towel. You know how strawberries technically have seeds on the outside, but we eat them anyway? It's the same idea with Candy Hearts grapes in the sense that there are sometimes seeds in the heart of the fruit, but they're so soft and small you'd never notice them. These grapes are classified as "seedless" and sold as such in supermarkets, much like Somerset, Saint Theresa, and certain varieties of Concord grapes.
What are Candy Hearts grapes?
If you're entirely unfamiliar with Candy Hearts grapes, you've probably heard about their cousin: the Cotton Candy grape. Both the Candy Hearts grape and the Cotton Candy grape were created by International Fruit Genetics (IFG), a private fruit breeder determined to inspire customers with new fruits. The Candy Hearts grape is the result of breeding Vitis vinifera with Vitis labrusca, essentially mixing European grape plants with North American ones, for a sweeter, fruitier grape. According to Specialty Produce, the name "Candy Hearts" was chosen by IFG to capture the grape's sweetness and inspire consumers to feel some extra love for this grape variety.
Candy Hearts are intended to be a year-round grape, unlike their Cotton Candy cousin which are only available during specific seasons as of this publication. It took quite some time for these extra sweet grapes to hit supermarket shelves, with IFG beginning testing in 2007, planting the first five acres in California in 2014, and not introducing the fruit to markets until 2017. Candy Hearts are red grapes that grow in clusters, with a slightly tart taste to match the sweetness that's reminiscent of Concord grape juice. These grapes are sold alongside other IFG-modified fruits, like Cotton Candy or Moon Drop grapes, at stores such as Target, Kroger, Sprouts, and more for about $4-$5 per pound. While they're interesting on their own, Candy Hearts grapes might also make a unique addition to a hearty fried grape salad.