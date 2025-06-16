These Nostalgic Ice Cream Nuggets Were Sadly Left In The '90s, But We Want Them Back

We can thank the '90s for a lot of things — like grunge bands, frosted tips, and Shark Bites fruit snacks — but there are plenty of trends that '90s kids look back on and cringe. When the '90s morphed into the 2000s, many of these things didn't make it past the turn of the century, though we'd wager that half of them would still be moderately popular today. Just look at the success of popular '90s brand Little Debbie, which teamed up with Kellogg for a unique cereal.

When evaluating nine nostalgic frozen foods from the '90s that deserve a comeback, we remembered the simple, addictive pleasure of Butterfinger Ice Cream Nuggets. These frozen treats were released in 1992 but didn't last long, supposedly disappearing from shelves less than five years after their debut. The nuggets were bite-sized chunks of vanilla ice cream coated in a layer of crunchy, Butterfinger-filled chocolate. They came in resealable tubs with lids that were suspiciously easy for kiddos to open, typically in a pack of 20 pieces. Those who remember the treat compare it to the experience of eating Bon-Bons, another popular treat of the time that offered the convenience and charm of on-the-go snacking.