Here's How Long Fresh-Pressed Orange Juice Will Last In The Fridge

If breakfast doesn't feel complete without a glass of OJ, then this one's for you. We've explored how long store-bought orange juice lasts after the seal has been broken. Now, for foodies with a flair for the homemade, we're back to determine how long fresh-pressed orange juice will last in the fridge. Fresh orange juice is packed with flavor, contains zero additives, and retains all the fruity nutrients that can get lost during the manufacturing process. Alas, the healthy absence of preservatives (and lack of commercial pasteurization) comes with a trade-off: You have to use up fresh-squeezed orange juice a lot more quickly than its store-bought counterpart, which can last for a full week or longer.

As a general rule, fresh-pressed orange juice retains its quality for two to three days in the fridge. In the freezer, however, it can last up to four months. For optimal freshness and flavor retention, refrigerate fresh orange juice in an airtight glass container, like a lidded Mason jar. Make sure the jar is cleaned and sterilized before using. Opaque containers can also help preserve that delicate orange juice (light degrades vitamin C). These amber-tinted glass Mason jars by Jumterlee Store ($26.99 for a six-pack of 32-ounce jars on Amazon) would get the job done in functionality and style. If you only need one jar, swing by your local dollar store or thrift shop's homewares section.