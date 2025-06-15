Here's How Long Fresh-Pressed Orange Juice Will Last In The Fridge
If breakfast doesn't feel complete without a glass of OJ, then this one's for you. We've explored how long store-bought orange juice lasts after the seal has been broken. Now, for foodies with a flair for the homemade, we're back to determine how long fresh-pressed orange juice will last in the fridge. Fresh orange juice is packed with flavor, contains zero additives, and retains all the fruity nutrients that can get lost during the manufacturing process. Alas, the healthy absence of preservatives (and lack of commercial pasteurization) comes with a trade-off: You have to use up fresh-squeezed orange juice a lot more quickly than its store-bought counterpart, which can last for a full week or longer.
As a general rule, fresh-pressed orange juice retains its quality for two to three days in the fridge. In the freezer, however, it can last up to four months. For optimal freshness and flavor retention, refrigerate fresh orange juice in an airtight glass container, like a lidded Mason jar. Make sure the jar is cleaned and sterilized before using. Opaque containers can also help preserve that delicate orange juice (light degrades vitamin C). These amber-tinted glass Mason jars by Jumterlee Store ($26.99 for a six-pack of 32-ounce jars on Amazon) would get the job done in functionality and style. If you only need one jar, swing by your local dollar store or thrift shop's homewares section.
Hand-squeezed OJ promises 72 hours of fleeting freshness
To freeze your fresh-squeezed orange juice and further extend its shelf life, transfer the juice into an airtight container, leaving a good inch of room at the top to accommodate freezing expansion. When you're ready to enjoy it, slow-thaw that frozen container in the fridge; the thawed juice will keep for two to three days. Pro tip: While that inch of space at the top may be crucial for freezing, when it comes to refrigerating, fill your jar as full as possible. This minimizes the amount of oxygen trapped in the jar, which will help preserve the nutrients and texture of your OJ.
With store-bought OJ, one of the first signs of spoilage is a bloated, inflated cardboard carton. However, if you're storing fresh-pressed orange juice in a glass jar, that sturdy container isn't going to bloat. Instead, keep an eye out for other hallmark indicators of spoilage, like a darker than normal hue, a rotten or vinegar-y smell, visible white or green mold growth on the surface, or bobbing lumps of large sediment.
If you find yourself hand-squeezing a pitcher of homemade orange juice on the regular, it might be worth investing in a juicer appliance. The NutriBullet Slow Juicer won Best Juicer in the 2023 Tasting Table Awards. This tool is easy to clean and gently presses those delicate fruits to get the best taste, texture, and quality out of your fresh oranges.