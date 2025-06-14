How Much Extra You'll Pay For Groceries In Las Vegas

Las Vegas might be known for casinos and nightlife, but when it comes to grocery shopping, locals pay a premium. Nationwide, the average household spent just over $8,100 on groceries in 2023 — about 7.4% of the average U.S. income. But in Nevada, that share jumps to 10.1% — one of the highest rates in the country, according to a LendingTree analysis. Only Idaho spends more, and not by much.

Meanwhile, households in Washington, D.C., and New Jersey spend just 4-5% of their income on groceries. That means Nevadans are paying significantly more of their paycheck for the same essentials. High food costs aren't new in Las Vegas, but they hit harder when combined with rising rents, transportation costs, and tourism-driven inflation. And while tourists may not notice the price tag on a loaf of bread, locals feel it every week at the checkout line.

In a city where you can blow $20 on a cocktail without blinking, grocery store sticker shock might not seem surprising. But when basic essentials eat up this much of your paycheck, even Vegas locals might start feeling the pinch. Especially for families, stretching a grocery budget here takes more than planning — it takes strategy.