How To Make A Refreshing Frozen Negroni Without Fancy Equipment

An ice-cold cocktail is great, but nothing tops a frozen tipple. Like the grown-up version of a slushie, frozen cocktails are a fun way to reinvent anything from a margarita to a daiquiri. Yet, that's not to say that a big and bold Negroni won't lend itself well to freezing. As a matter of fact, it makes the perfect candidate even in the absence of a blender — that is, as long as you have a resealable bag and flexible fingers.

More often than not, recipes for frozen cocktails require ingredients to be poured into a blender and blitzed. While this does yield uniformly frosty results, this isn't the only way to craft a frozen cocktail. Whether you lack the equipment or can't be bothered to deal with complicated and cumbersome machinery, a simpler solution does exist. All you need to do is toss everything into a bag, then freeze and squeeze — yes, it really is that easy.

Using our frozen Negroni recipe as a guideline, gather the necessary ingredients and pour them into a sturdy and resealable bag. Once excess air has been removed, place it in the freezer to firm up. To speed up solidification, we recommend laying the bag flat. After a few hours, remove it from the freezer. Then, start squeezing and squishing the bag to break apart the semi-frozen liquid inside. As soon as you reach the ideal slushie-like texture, unzip the top and pour the now icy Negroni into a glass.