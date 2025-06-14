How Does Cloud Cake Differ From Angel Food Cake?

While there's a time and place for all kinds of cake, sometimes, the lightest and fluffiest just hit the spot. But if you're familiar with cloud cake, you likely know it's a little different from the beloved classic angel food cake. Both cakes use similar ingredients to achieve a lighter-than-air texture. Angel food cake, however, uses more of one simple ingredient: flour. Let's explore the key difference between the two cakes and how it changes the cake.

One of the biggest differences between angel food and cloud cakes and traditional cakes is that only egg whites are used to leaven the cake, or to give it its rise. No baking powder or soda is used — although cream of tartar is often included in angel food and cloud cakes to help stabilize them. Both cakes also include little to no fat. But if you compare the recipes very carefully, you'll notice angel food cake recipes call for flour, whereas cloud cake does not.