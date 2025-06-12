The Type Of Candy That's Safest To Eat With Braces
While braces are a helpful tool for straightening teeth, they can limit what type of foods the wearer can eat and can lead to some sticky situations when candy gets involved. Many types of candy can easily get stuck in or even damage braces, which can damage your teeth and be a costly fix. Luckily, soft candies should be perfectly safe to eat with braces.
Soft candies encompass many kinds of chocolate, including chocolate bars like Kit Kats and peanut butter cups. These items will not damage braces when chewed, nor will they get stuck underneath the metal as easily as harder candies. However, overly sticky or chewy chocolates such as Milk Duds, caramels, and Tootsie Rolls still pose a threat because they can pull at brackets when chewed or get stuck in the framework of the braces.
Soft sugar-free gum such as Freedent is another safe choice, as it is made to not stick to dentures and braces. Marshmallows are also perfectly fine to eat with braces, as they are too soft to pose any kind of threat to the brackets. In general, sugar-free candies are a good option for those with braces, as sugary foods can easily contribute to tooth decay.
What to avoid and how to care for braces
On the other hand, some candies can be very damaging to braces. Hard candies like jawbreakers and Jolly Ranchers can break brackets when chewed, and sticky candies like taffy and caramel do the same by sticking to them and pulling on them. Sour candies, meanwhile, are made sour using various types of acids that can wear down tooth enamel.
Popcorn kernels can notoriously become stuck in your teeth and even loosen braces. Sugary drinks will also decalcify teeth, leaving white marks, so it's best to limit soda and energy drinks when you have braces. If you do choose to have a sugary drink, be sure to brush soon after to limit the amount of time the sugar sits on your teeth. The exception is coffee; it's better to brush before having sugary coffee drinks. Follow up with floss and mouthwash to ensure the sugar does not sit on your gums, either. If you are an adult who likes to enjoy a boozy beverage, you may even want to drink alcohol that is less damaging to your teeth to ensure you don't set back your journey with braces.