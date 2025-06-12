The Type Of Candy That's Safest To Eat With Braces

While braces are a helpful tool for straightening teeth, they can limit what type of foods the wearer can eat and can lead to some sticky situations when candy gets involved. Many types of candy can easily get stuck in or even damage braces, which can damage your teeth and be a costly fix. Luckily, soft candies should be perfectly safe to eat with braces.

Soft candies encompass many kinds of chocolate, including chocolate bars like Kit Kats and peanut butter cups. These items will not damage braces when chewed, nor will they get stuck underneath the metal as easily as harder candies. However, overly sticky or chewy chocolates such as Milk Duds, caramels, and Tootsie Rolls still pose a threat because they can pull at brackets when chewed or get stuck in the framework of the braces.

Soft sugar-free gum such as Freedent is another safe choice, as it is made to not stick to dentures and braces. Marshmallows are also perfectly fine to eat with braces, as they are too soft to pose any kind of threat to the brackets. In general, sugar-free candies are a good option for those with braces, as sugary foods can easily contribute to tooth decay.