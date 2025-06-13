Do Dunkin' Gift Cards Ever Expire? What To Know
If you have a friend or family member who loves a hot Dunkin' drink in the morning, a Dunkin' gift card can be a great option for their birthday present. However, one problem with gift cards is that they often go forgotten in one's wallet or the back of a junk drawer. This can be a concern if you're gifting to a forgetful friend; no one wants to spend money on a gift that goes unused, or expires before the receiver is able to pick up some delicious Dunkin' food.
Luckily, Dunkin' gift cards have no expiration date. This means that even if you forget about a Dunkin' gift card for months or years, it will still be ready to go whenever you rediscover it. In addition, if your card is registered to the Dunkin' website, you can still use your balance to make online purchases even if you lose the physical card. You can even freeze the card if it is lost, and Dunkin' will send a replacement. For this reason, it's best to register your card as soon as you receive it; lost unregistered cards are lost forever, and it would be a travesty to lose out on a free coffee!
Other Dunkin' gift card terms
If you've received multiple Dunkin' gift cards and want to make a big order, you can easily combine them simply by presenting both cards at the register. In addition, if your gift cards are registered in the app, you can easily merge all of the cards onto one primary card within the app or on the website.
Once you register your cards and become a Dunkin' Rewards Member, you will start earning points towards in-store items. Note that while your gift cards will not expire, your Dunkin' rewards points expire if you go six months without making a Dunkin' purchase. Rewards members can also view their order history on the app.
Even if you choose not to register your Dunkin' card, you can easily check the balance by entering the card's PIN number on the Dunkin' website. The cards are reloadable and you can even set up an "Auto-Reload" so that your ]balance never hits zero. The reloads can be set "by schedule" or "by balance," meaning you can periodically cover a friend or family member's secret menu coffee.