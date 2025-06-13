Here's How To Tell Immediately If A Cannoli Wasn't Traditionally Made

When you're finishing dinner at an Italian restaurant, and the waitress brings over a dessert menu, you'll probably recognize the descriptions for tiramisu and affogato (despite the beloved dessert's hazy origins). Maybe there's even a chocolate-dipped cannoli that comes as a platter of six, perfect for splitting with friends and family at your table. That cannoli might sound good, but then you remember seeing a display case filled with the little pastries upon entering the restaurant — and you recall the trick that you read about in Tasting Table that told you those cannoli were not traditionally made.

Wherever you are, whether that's strolling the streets of Rome or heading out of an Italian restaurant in southern California, the easiest way to tell that a cannolo was not traditionally made is if you see it sitting pre-filled on the counter. According to every Sicilian under the sun, an authentic cannolo (or cannolo, in its singular form) is always filled on the spot to ensure that the ricotta filling doesn't absorb into the shell, ruining the delicious crisp and turning the pastry into a soggy mess. Some restaurants and pastry shops will display pre-made shells, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, so long as the ricotta filling is piped into the crispy shell after a customer places an order, not before.