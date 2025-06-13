How To Clean Radishes To Keep Them Fresh In Your Fridge

Crisp and crunchy, with a peppery bite, radishes are delicious raw and on their own, and also when added to salads or as a taco topping, roasted, sauteed, grilled, pickled, sliced thin as the centerpiece of a pretty yet punchy radish toast, or even muddled into a cocktail or used as a pretty garnish. One of the best ways to store radishes until you're ready to use them is in the fridge. Don't just toss them into the crisper drawer as-is.

With so many uses and varieties — including the common red globe, French breakfast, watermelon, daikon, and white icicles, among others — you may just end up picking up a big bunch (or several bunches) of these cruciferous superfoods from the farmers market or grocery store. To maximize their shelf life, take a few moments to wash them properly: Rinse the bunch of radishes under cold water; scrub off the dirt from the radishes and greens with your hands or a vegetable brush; cut off the greens (but don't throw them out); wrap the radishes in a damp paper towel; then place them in a plastic bag in the crisper drawer of your fridge.