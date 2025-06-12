Here's How Long Fresh-Pressed Lemon Juice Will Last In The Fridge
Fresh-pressed lemon juice is one of the most essential ingredients in any kitchen. However, trying to store it can be a challenge. Anyone who has used pre-squeezed bottles of lemon juice from the grocery store (including ones squeezed freshly in store), knows that they pale in comparison to lemon juice squeezed on the spot. Even with additives and preservatives, the liquid can taste dull, less acidic, and often has an "off" chemical taste. Unfortunately, saving fresh-pressed lemon juice for later, doesn't taste much better. That's because the juice deteriorates quickly given its composition. When refrigerated, lemon juice is best consumed within a few days.
It's important to note that lemon juice won't make you sick after sitting around for a few days. Instead, it will simply start to taste less palatable and more bitter. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, freshly squeezed lemon juice will keep for about two weeks. Generally, older lemon juice will be better for applications where you won't taste it very much, like in baked goods or added to sauteed dishes and sauces. If you are using it for fresher applications like salad dressings, lemonade, or drizzling over meat and seafood, stick to juice that's less than three days old to avoid overly sour flavors.
Fresh-pressed lemon juice is best used within three days, even if kept in the fridge
The reason why lemon juice turns bad so quickly is due to enzymatic bittering. When lemon juice and other types of citrus juice are exposed to oxygen, enzymes start converting compounds in the fresh juice into an especially bitter chemical called limonin. Lemons also have a compound called nomilin, which has a synergetic relationship with limonin, that makes the onset of bitterness more rapid. Interestingly, this can actually make your lemon juice taste better when left out for a little bit as the bitterness mellows acidity. After 10 hours, however, this can overwhelm the juice's flavors. That said, airtight containers and refrigeration can slow this process, but not much.
To ensure that lemon juice hasn't passed its prime, look out for a couple of signs. Fresh lemon juice should smell tangy, but not sour. If has overly tart or fermented aroma, it's likely spoiled. Lemon juice that has been stored too long will also start to look cloudy. Of course, you can taste it, too. Old lemon juice won't hurt you, it will just taste super sour and unbearably bitter. If you want to stave off spoilage, try freezing your lemon juice. This way juice will last up to four months without degrading too much. Otherwise, if you don't want to plan that far ahead, stick to the fresh-squeezed stuff as much as possible.