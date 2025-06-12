Here's How Long Fresh-Pressed Lemon Juice Will Last In The Fridge

Fresh-pressed lemon juice is one of the most essential ingredients in any kitchen. However, trying to store it can be a challenge. Anyone who has used pre-squeezed bottles of lemon juice from the grocery store (including ones squeezed freshly in store), knows that they pale in comparison to lemon juice squeezed on the spot. Even with additives and preservatives, the liquid can taste dull, less acidic, and often has an "off" chemical taste. Unfortunately, saving fresh-pressed lemon juice for later, doesn't taste much better. That's because the juice deteriorates quickly given its composition. When refrigerated, lemon juice is best consumed within a few days.

It's important to note that lemon juice won't make you sick after sitting around for a few days. Instead, it will simply start to taste less palatable and more bitter. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, freshly squeezed lemon juice will keep for about two weeks. Generally, older lemon juice will be better for applications where you won't taste it very much, like in baked goods or added to sauteed dishes and sauces. If you are using it for fresher applications like salad dressings, lemonade, or drizzling over meat and seafood, stick to juice that's less than three days old to avoid overly sour flavors.