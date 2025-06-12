The Old-School Rice Cookbook From The '60s That Had Some Questionable Recipes

The '60s were an experimental time in the United States, and recipes were as whimsical and eye-brow raising as cultural phenomena like free love and psychedelic rock. Common '60s recipes featured everything from unusual Jell-O flavors like celery and mixed vegetables for making savory Jell-O salads to dips made with soup packets. Of course, rice has been a staple for centuries, but that didn't stop an old-school work called Miss Fluffy's Rice Cookbook from coming up with some pretty outlandish recipes.

While today you can find dozens of different types of rice, Miss Fluffy's list of "types of rice" consists of white, brown, parboiled, and pre-cooked. But the outdated list is nothing compared to the dubious savory and sweet rice recipes to follow. Since Jell-O was a trendy ingredient, you can find gelatinized recipes like shrimp and rice mousse and frozen strawberry rice pie in the cookbook. The rice mousse tosses cooked rice, mayonnaise, heavy cream, and cold boiled shrimp with a packet of gelatin for a jiggly main course. The strawberry rice pie follows the same general format by mixing cooked rice in with heavy cream, cream cheese, frozen strawberries, sugar, and gelatin before adding it to a store-bought pie shell. Other questionable recipes include a Pink 'N Pretty rice parfait and a rice and cranberry relish.