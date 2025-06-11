The Worst Chick-Fil-A Sauce, According To Our Taste Test
Chick-fil-A may be known for its range of poultry products — from a breakfast scramble burrito to chopped chicken salads to kids' grilled nuggets — but it also boasts a variety of sauces. The chicken chain has a hefty list of condiments that you can get on the side of your order, allowing you to dunk, dip, drizzle, and double up as you'd like.
One of our writers ranked all eight Chick-fil-A sauces (not dressings) and determined that the namesake Chick-fil-A one was the reigning champion. This doesn't come as a surprise, as it's the brand's signature sauce and beloved by many for its multi-dimensional flavor that pairs well with many of the company's offerings.
However, as with most things, not every sauce can be a winner. The Polynesian sauce held the last spot on the ranking, which was assumed to take a higher spot, but it ultimately failed to deliver in more than one area.
Chick-fil-A's Polynesian sauce misses the mark
Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A's Polynesian sauce has several problems that keep it from being a knockout, or even mediocre, for that matter. The whimsical purple color of the packaging and the reddish hue of the Polynesian sauce itself make it seem like it could be a stand-out pick to pair with any number of dishes. However, the sauce is surprisingly muted and mild, especially when lined up against the others the chain offers. While sweet (sugar is the first ingredient, after all), it lacked the punchiness needed to round things out to keep it from tasting one-note.
On top of the flavor, its consistency is unlike that of the other sauces. It's somewhat see-through, syrupy, and runny, which makes it difficult to dunk your fries into or spread onto a sandwich without immediately oozing out.
And the last of the grievances is how it doesn't pair well with a lot of Chick-fil-A's menu offerings. It contains ingredients like sugar, tomato paste, paprika, and garlic, which could be tasty in theory, but don't taste good with the bread and pickles in a fast food chicken sandwich. If you're trying to figure out which sauce to get with your next meal, skip out on the Polynesian.