The Worst Chick-Fil-A Sauce, According To Our Taste Test

Chick-fil-A may be known for its range of poultry products — from a breakfast scramble burrito to chopped chicken salads to kids' grilled nuggets — but it also boasts a variety of sauces. The chicken chain has a hefty list of condiments that you can get on the side of your order, allowing you to dunk, dip, drizzle, and double up as you'd like.

One of our writers ranked all eight Chick-fil-A sauces (not dressings) and determined that the namesake Chick-fil-A one was the reigning champion. This doesn't come as a surprise, as it's the brand's signature sauce and beloved by many for its multi-dimensional flavor that pairs well with many of the company's offerings.

However, as with most things, not every sauce can be a winner. The Polynesian sauce held the last spot on the ranking, which was assumed to take a higher spot, but it ultimately failed to deliver in more than one area.