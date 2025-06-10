Here's How Gordon Ramsay Makes The Most Flavorful Asparagus

Some vegetables are just fussy, picky, and temperamental to deal with — and our dear friend asparagus is no exception. For novice cooks, this can be especially frustrating. Even telling the difference between white and green asparagus can feel like a mystery. So, how do you make asparagus that's crispy, flavorful, and worthy of the spotlight? Chef Gordon Ramsay has some ultimate tips and tricks up his sleeve, and his method for transforming this humble stalk into a show-stealing side dish seriously impresses.

In a recipe shared on MasterClass, Ramsay begins by combining both green and white asparagus. The contrast in flavors, earthy and grassy from the green, sweet and creamy from the white, adds a layered complexity to the dish. After trimming the woody ends and slicing the spears to about five inches, he seasons them generously with lemon salt and coarsely ground black pepper. Then comes the sear — the asparagus hits a smoking-hot cast-iron pan with olive oil and cooks until charred, about 90 seconds per side. A knob of butter added at this stage deepens the flavor and adds richness. But the real magic unfolds toward the end: a splash of vegetable stock is added, and the pan is covered with foil, allowing the asparagus to steam gently for a few minutes. Ramsay calls this his "starving them of water" technique, enhancing both flavor and texture. The result? Asparagus that's crispy and bursting with citrusy notes — proof that with a little love, even fussy veggies can shine.