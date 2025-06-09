Swap Steak Into This Italian-Inspired Dish For A Meatier Meal

A steak dinner doesn't have to be a fancy filet mignon or sirloin, especially if you're making dinner at home for a crowd. There are plenty of cuts of steak that are affordable and versatile enough to incorporate into well-known dishes. For example, swapping steak into a classic chicken parmesan dish is the meatier, richer upgrade you need to try.

The classic Italian-American chicken parmesan already has a vegetarian version, eggplant parmesan, using the same breading, frying, and baking formula. The same applies to steak parmesan, with a few adjustments for cooking times. The best cut of steak for steak Parmesan is cube steak, named for the unique tenderizing machine that leaves square impressions. Cube steak is a budget-friendly cut from the rear of the cow, or round, that's been trimmed of all excess fat and gristle. Known for its lean and tough chew, cube steak is also flavorful and works especially well in dishes like chicken fried steak, which is essentially what we're going for with a chicken parmesan dupe.

You can buy cube steaks already cut into individual-sized slabs, so all you have to do is assemble your dredging station, preheat the oven, and prep your frying pan. You can use our recipe for chicken parmesan to prepare the dry-wet-dry dredging station. Once the steak has been breaded, fry it for a few minutes on each side before adding it to a deep baking pan with homemade or store-bought marinara. Then, bake for an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.