California Is The Only State With 4 Official Varieties Of Nuts. Here's What They Are

Along with having the fourth largest economy in the entire world, California is a major player in the global agriculture business. Not only does California produce most of the country's nuts, they also grow almost 100% of table grapes eaten in the United States, along with over 90% of the tomatoes in the U.S. that are used for processing. The state's Mediterranean climate makes it the ideal location for growing a diverse range of crops, so much so that California was altered to become a world-leader in agriculture. The production of tree nuts is so essential to California's economy that the Golden State has not one, but four, official state nuts: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and pecans.

It's difficult to overstate how massive almond production is in California. About 80% of all the almonds in the entire world are grown and processed in California. In the 2023 to 2024 crop year, California produced 2,446,000,000 pounds of almonds, and that number is forecasted to increase in the following crop year. Despite the gargantuan amount of almonds grown in California, they were ranked only 5th amongst the state's top 10 valued commodities, behind dairy, grapes, cattle, and lettuce. The billions of pounds of almonds are sold domestically, exported around the world, and used in an ever-increasingly popular dairy-free products like almonds milk. Almonds are among some of the top foods impacted by climate change, but the good news is that the almond industry is trying to become more sustainable.