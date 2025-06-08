Why Dr Pepper Comes In Both Coke And Pepsi-Shaped Bottles

Dr Pepper fans may be surprised to learn why their favorite soft drink can be found in different-shaped bottles. Sometimes, Dr Pepper comes in a Coca-Cola shaped bottle, while other times, it will come in a Pepsi shaped bottle. There's even a third option, where the bottle is entirely different.

It all depends on which company bottled the Dr Pepper, and that is done by both Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Keurig Dr Pepper also bottles much of its own product, resulting in three different shaped bottles, though the drink and the amount of it in those bottles will always be the same.

In the past, Dr Pepper didn't bottle any of its own products and instead licensed out to Coca Cola and Pepsi for bottling and distribution. But after Keurig Green Mountain acquired Dr Pepper Snapple Group, it began bottling operations in-house. However, there are still places in the U.S. and internationally where Coca-Cola and Pepsi are licensed bottlers.