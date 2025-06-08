The Flour Combination That Results In The Best Onion Rings You'll Ever Eat

Depending on who you ask, onion rings might reign supreme over fries when it comes to late-night bar snacks or burger sides. The caveat, however, is that it's a little more tricky to make homemade onion rings compared to fries. The decadent side needs to be crispy and crunchy rather than soggy or oily, and one of the tips for making the best onion rings is some chef-approved advice to make that happen. It's all about what flour to dredge the onions in before you drop them in piping-hot oil.

Felipe Munoz, executive chef at Thompson Hospitality's Matchbox Restaurants, told us back in August 2023 that semolina flour mixed with other flours is the key to the crispiest onion rings. Semolina flour is made from durum wheat and has higher starch levels that are released when it's cooked in hot oil, resulting in crispy onion rings. Semolina also won't absorb as much oil as other options like all-purpose flour according to Munoz. You won't only use semolina flour, however, because a mixture of all-purpose flour and even cornstarch will make a balanced coating for those deep-fried onion rings.