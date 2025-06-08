This Easy Retro Chip Dip Uses A Tangy '60s-Era Salad Dressing

Hummus, guacamole, and ranch are popular dips to serve at parties, but if you're bored with serving the same old options, we've got a little inspiration for your next fiesta. Try combining a packet of cream cheese with a dash of '60s-era Catalina salad dressing to make a super-easy dip that's smooth, rich, and packed with personality. The bold red color of this zesty condiment is mellowed by the creamy hue and consistency of the cream cheese, creating a dip with a pretty, salmon-pink vibe.

Catalina dressing is red because it contains either tomato paste or ketchup. Other ingredients, such as vinegar, dried garlic, and onion, lend this brightly-flavored old-school condiment an aromatic tang while the addition of sugar balances out its tartness. This dressing is commonly used to top tacos because its thin consistency is perfect for drizzling, but it can also be used as a glaze or marinade.

To make your retro Catalina dressing dip, keep a couple of useful tips in mind. Firstly, allow your cream cheese to soften on the countertop and come up to room temperature; this will make it much easier to whip it with the dressing using a handheld electric beater. Secondly, you'll need to add your dressing to your cream cheese in the correct ratio (one 8-oz package of cream cheese to a third cup of dressing is a great place to start).