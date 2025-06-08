This Easy Retro Chip Dip Uses A Tangy '60s-Era Salad Dressing
Hummus, guacamole, and ranch are popular dips to serve at parties, but if you're bored with serving the same old options, we've got a little inspiration for your next fiesta. Try combining a packet of cream cheese with a dash of '60s-era Catalina salad dressing to make a super-easy dip that's smooth, rich, and packed with personality. The bold red color of this zesty condiment is mellowed by the creamy hue and consistency of the cream cheese, creating a dip with a pretty, salmon-pink vibe.
Catalina dressing is red because it contains either tomato paste or ketchup. Other ingredients, such as vinegar, dried garlic, and onion, lend this brightly-flavored old-school condiment an aromatic tang while the addition of sugar balances out its tartness. This dressing is commonly used to top tacos because its thin consistency is perfect for drizzling, but it can also be used as a glaze or marinade.
To make your retro Catalina dressing dip, keep a couple of useful tips in mind. Firstly, allow your cream cheese to soften on the countertop and come up to room temperature; this will make it much easier to whip it with the dressing using a handheld electric beater. Secondly, you'll need to add your dressing to your cream cheese in the correct ratio (one 8-oz package of cream cheese to a third cup of dressing is a great place to start).
Incorporate crunchy vegetables into your Catalina cream cheese dip
Go nuts and add more dressing to your dip if you want it to have a punchier personality or use less for a mellower taste. Then all you need to do is sprinkle in a little salt and whip it all together until smooth. The beater will incorporate some air into the cream cheese, lending it a lighter texture, making it perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips.
If preferred, you can make your dressing with a wooden spoon instead of a beater, but it will take longer to create that super-smooth consistency. Then, decant your dip into a serving bowl and serve immediately with a selection of potato chips, crispy pita chips, or crostini. Alternatively, pop it in the fridge and allow the flavors to meld until you're ready to serve it later.
Like your dips to have a little extra texture? Consider mixing in some chopped celery, red onion, or bell peppers. You could also amp up the tanginess of the dressing with pickled ingredients, such as bread and butter pickles, olives, or capers. The key is to chop up any additions into small pieces so they can be evenly distributed through the dip. Smaller veggies will also be easier to scoop up onto a chip, guaranteeing every bite has a uniform flavor and texture.