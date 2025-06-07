The Likely Reason Your Chickpeas Aren't Crisping Up In The Oven

Crispy chickpeas make a tasty savory snack that's low in carbs, rich in fiber, and packed with a satisfying crunch. But if your homemade batch of baked garbanzo beans are coming out squishy instead of crackly, it's likely you didn't dry them enough before baking.

Moisture of any kind, whether from water, vinegar, or broth, slows down the rate at which food crisps up in the oven. This occurs because the heat inside the cavity has to work on evaporating all of that moisture off before it can start browning the surface of anything from beans and potatoes to veggies and roasted chicken. Eliminating that liquid to begin with is the best way to maximize the crunch of roasted chickpeas.

A simple way to dry off your legumes is to place them on a clean dishcloth or paper towel (if using canned beans instead of freshly simmered, rinse them under cold water to remove the salty packing liquid first and spread them out). Place another sheet of towel on top, and gently press it over the chickpeas so the towel can absorb the water. Alternatively, drain your chickpeas in a colander and let them hang. While this takes a bit more time, you can do it early in the day and let the beans do their thing unmonitored while you get on with other jobs.