Make Writing On Cake A Breeze With This Parchment Paper Hack

Got an unsteady hand? Then piping a happy birthday message directly onto the top of a homemade cake will likely sound like a daunting ask. Luckily, you can make writing on a cake a breeze with a simple parchment paper hack that will leave you feeling like a rockstar baker. All you need to do is pipe your chocolate message onto non-stick parchment and transfer it over to your decorated sponge once it's set and easier to handle; no muss and no fuss.

To begin, write your message down on a regular piece of paper (you can do this by hand or use a printer if you're after a uniform finish or fun font). Then take a sheet of parchment paper and stick it down on top, making sure the tape doesn't cover any of the letters – the translucent nature of the parchment paper will allow you to see the lettering through it, much like tracing paper. Finally, use a piping bag filled with chocolate or your choice of frosting and trace over the message before refrigerating it.

When your chocolate has become stiff, peel your message off the parchment paper and place it on top of your cake. If you've written in cursive where every letter is connected to the next, you should be able to lift the entire thing off in one move. However, if you've written the entire message in print script, you'll need to delicately remove the letters one by one.